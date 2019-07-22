Roadwork for Washington and Cheney in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Utility work is set to start today at a busy intersection in Twin Falls.

The city of Twin Falls says work crews will be out Monday and Tuesday to install utilities at the intersection of Washington Street North and Cheney Drive. The work will close some lanes while crews do the work; according to images shared by the city, the northbound right lane on Washington Street and left eastbound land of Cheney Drive will be blocked off.

The city says drivers should watch out for reduced speeds and posted traffic control signals. Also, give workers in the area some extra room and stay off the cellphone.