SMILEY CREEK, Idaho (KLIX)-People in cabins and campgrounds around Smiley Creek have been ordered to evacuate as fire activity increased Sunday evening. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 3 Mandatory Evacuation Notice just after 8 p.m. for the Sawtooth City, Smiley Creek, Lake Alturas, and the Beaver Creek areas in the Stanley Basin due to the threat from the Ross Fork Fire. About an hour later State Highway 75 was shut down five miles south and north of Smiley Creek, the sheriff's office said no detours were in place. Anyone in the area in a campsite or cabin has been told to leave. The sheriff's office had issued a warning earlier in the afternoon for people to be ready to evacuation as the weather made the Ross Fork Fire more active. The last update from the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest said the fire had scorched roughly 5,400 acres and was only five percent contained. The high winds force helicopters supporting ground crews to stop flying earlier in the day. Crews on the ground worked ahead of the fire to prepare structures and defensible areas. The Ross Fork was sparked by lightning.

Ross Fork Fire from Idaho Transportation Camera south of Stanley

