SMILEY CREEK, Idaho (KLIX)-About 200 fire personnel continue to make progress on the Ross Fork Fire north of Ketchum. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, as of Monday, September 26, the fire burning in the area of Smiley Creek is about 64 percent contained having burned roughly 37,836 acres of forest timber and short grass. Fire officials said the clear weather helped aircraft fight pockets of heat within the fire perimeter. The three helicopters working the fire continue to work on areas too difficult for ground crews to reach on foot. Most of the focus is on mob up efforts in burned out areas. The Forest Service said there is still a burned area closure to the public due to the hazardous conditions. Crews are working to remove those hazards in places near recreation facilities and cabins. Some areas are being reseeded as well. Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are still in place in the North Sawtooth Zone limiting where campfires can be used. Alturas Lake and access to it is still closed off, but public lands east of State Highway 75 and roads north of Cabind Creek are open.

Get our free mobile app