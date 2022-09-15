Rupert Man Sentenced for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Rupert man will spend more than a year behind bars for having a firearm and being a convicted felon. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Ryan Arthur Burton, 43, of Rupert was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm following a domestic dispute in April 2021. Cassia County Sheriff's deputies were called out to a residence in Burley and found Burton with a loaded gun; he had prior felony convictions. Burton entered a guilty plea in May of this year. He will serve three years of supervised release once he is released from prison.
