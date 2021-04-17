Rupert Truck Driver Involved in Fiery Crash Near White Bird

WHITE BIRD, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from Rupert hauling hay was not seriously injured when his brakes apparently failed causing the semi-truck to overturn and catch fire near White Bird Friday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Jordan Diaz, 32, of Rupert, was headed south on U.S. Highway 95 at just before 6 p.m. when his brakes went out, he swerved and the hay trailers tipped over. ISP said Diaz was able to get out of the truck before it became engulfed by flames.

The crash blocked traffic on the highway for more than two hours. Crews were expected to be working on clearing the scene well into Saturday.

