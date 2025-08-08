RV Living May be the Affordable Option in Idaho, UT, and WA

RV Living May be the Affordable Option in Idaho, UT, and WA

Bill Colley

All things considered, I believe recreational vehicles are a bargain.  Especially when you compare the costs to a new truck or car.  You can sleep in your vehicle, but it’s not nearly as comfortable.  And my Chevy doesn’t come with a shower, toilet, refrigerator, or TV.

This is Eye Candy for Grown Ups

I walked the parking lot at the Magic Valley Mall and looked at the machines on display at the latest show, and we’re talking the stuff of dreams.

Bill Colley
loading...

A friend is planning to buy one, because she has grandchildren in far-flung places across the country.  She could spend summers in a small house, and then the rest of the year travelling to visit the little ones.   And the kids don’t need to supply a bed and bathroom.

Calculate Your Monthly Cost of Living and Make a Choice

Let me tell you something I’ve been considering.  Making an RV a permanent home.  After the cost of buying one, the lot rent is considerably cheaper than an apartment or a mortgage.  If you get a new job, you take your house with you.

Many years ago, I was reading a broadcast trade magazine and saw a story about a retired TV station manager.  He was touring the country in a rig, but when a station needed an interim general manager, he would park his home at the building and fill the shoes for a few months.  It supplemented his retirement.

As America ages, there are some among us who need to get creative about our later days.

The 7 Principles of Leave No Trace When Camping in the Wilderness

Developed by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics and several outdoor agencies, these are the 7 principles that recreationists can follow to ensure continued use of our public lands.

Gallery Credit: JD Knight

Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX