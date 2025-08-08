RV Living May be the Affordable Option in Idaho, UT, and WA
All things considered, I believe recreational vehicles are a bargain. Especially when you compare the costs to a new truck or car. You can sleep in your vehicle, but it’s not nearly as comfortable. And my Chevy doesn’t come with a shower, toilet, refrigerator, or TV.
This is Eye Candy for Grown Ups
I walked the parking lot at the Magic Valley Mall and looked at the machines on display at the latest show, and we’re talking the stuff of dreams.
A friend is planning to buy one, because she has grandchildren in far-flung places across the country. She could spend summers in a small house, and then the rest of the year travelling to visit the little ones. And the kids don’t need to supply a bed and bathroom.
Calculate Your Monthly Cost of Living and Make a Choice
Let me tell you something I’ve been considering. Making an RV a permanent home. After the cost of buying one, the lot rent is considerably cheaper than an apartment or a mortgage. If you get a new job, you take your house with you.
Many years ago, I was reading a broadcast trade magazine and saw a story about a retired TV station manager. He was touring the country in a rig, but when a station needed an interim general manager, he would park his home at the building and fill the shoes for a few months. It supplemented his retirement.
As America ages, there are some among us who need to get creative about our later days.
