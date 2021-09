HOPE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 78-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday evening near the community of Hope. According to Idaho State Police, at around 4:28 p.m. Royal Shields Jr, of Sagle had been headed east on Idaho Highway 200 in a 2008 GMC pickup when he lost control and hit a rock wall. The impact caused the pickup to rollover. Part of the roadway was blocked for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.

