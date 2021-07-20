Clark Fork Man Killed in Three-vehicle Crash Near Hope

HOPE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 65-year-old died in a three-vehicle crash in Bonner County Monday afternoon. Robert Eagle, of Clark Fork, was driving on State Highway 200 in a early 90s Nissan pickup at around 12:30 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F-250 pickup headed the other way, according to Idaho State Police. The Nissan then hit another car.

ISP said Eagle had not been wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. The crash blocked the highway for about three hours. The other drivers involved were not taken to the hospital.