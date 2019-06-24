Salmon Man Killed in Crash on Highway 93

CHALLIS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Salmon man was killed on Highway 93 north of Challis in a two-vehicle crash Friday night that also sent a passenger to the hospital via air ambulance.

Cody Dillard, 36, was the driver of a small Ford pickup when he failed to negotiate a curve thirteen miles north of Challis and crossed the center line and collided with a Dodge pickup pulling a trailer at around 8 p.m., according to Idaho State Police. Dillard was killed, his passenger, Chase Murray, 36, of California, was flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge, Jack Whitworth, 53, of May, Idaho had not been wearing a seat belt, but ISP did not indicate if he had been seriously injured. Part of Highway 93 was blocked for more than six hours while crews investigated and cleared the accident. The crash is still under investigation by ISP.