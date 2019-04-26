TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on Highway 93 is slated to begin to add lanes to allow slower moving vehicles to climb a hill south of Shoshone. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says construction will start next week in Lincoln County on a stretch of Hwy 93 at Notch Butte and should wrap up by the fall.

The north and southbound lanes will get an additional lane to allow slower moving vehicles to climb the hill. ITD officials say the design will improve safety for commercial and passenger vehicles on the section of road.

“The addition of climbing lanes will allow drivers to safely pass slower vehicles that may be traveling along the elevated stretch of roadway,” said south-central Idaho project coordinator Kenny Lively in a prepared statement.

As with any construction zones, speed will be reduced and drivers should watch for crews and equipment Monday through Fridays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ITD has contracted with Western Construction for the project.

Notch Butte area:

