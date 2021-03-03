Sam Riggs Coming To Turf Club In Twin Falls

UPDATE: Sam Riggs adding another show for Thursday night, March 25th. Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. March 4th



Sam Riggs, Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest Alumni and local favorite is coming to Twin Falls this month and performing at the Turf Club for a one night pop up show. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

The concert at the Turf Club will be Friday March 26th. The doors open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m. The tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday March 4th and seating is limited so if you want to go to the show make sure you get them early. They are bound to sell out.

Sam Riggs will also be performing at Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest in June this year. The country artist comes almost every year and helps support local and live music. In order to get tickets you need to go to hwy30musicfest.com and there will be a link right there for you to purchase.

If you can't make it to see Sam Riggs on March 26th, you can see him Saturday night at Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest June 26th. Hey if you think about it, it is only 3 more months and he will be performing before Hardy. Tickets are on sale now for Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest of you can enter to win a pair of passes as well.

Live music is back which makes me so happy. COVID really crushed some of my live music dreams but not this year. Let there be concerts!