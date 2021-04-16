Up And Comer Morgan Wade Playing At Turf Club In Twin Falls

Another pop up show and live music is coming to Twin Falls. This time it is up and coming country star Morgan Wade playing at the Turf Club in Twin Falls May 21st and 22nd. Tickets are on sale now!

It's official, as of April 16th at 8 a.m. tickets to see Morgan Wade are on sale! If you haven't heard her yet I am telling you, she is something you are going to want to hear. Her voice is killer I could listen to it all day and her songs have great stories. This is a show I wouldn't want to miss.

So again, tickets are on sale now, you can go to www.hwy30musicfest.com and click the "Events" tab to get tickets to her show. The best part is May 21st is a Friday and May 22nd is a Saturday so for a lot of people, you don't have to worry too much about going to work the next day. She will also be playing at Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest in June so you can fall in love with her before then.

If it is like the previous pop up shows, which I imagine it will be, there will be a platter of finger foods you can purchase, drinks and of course, opening bands. I am not exactly sure who will open for Morgan Wade yet but if I was a betting girl I would say EllieMae from Jerome and local Sage Albreicht will be there. Not confirmed yet but as soon as I do, I will let you know.

There isn't a bad seat in the Turf Club and it sounds amazing. Even if you aren't a huge fan of country music, we can all agree that it is a relief that live music is back!