Sam Riggs Is Coming To Cactus Petes

Country artist Sam Riggs is coming back to Cactus Petes for two nights of performances. Tickets are on sale now.

Sam Riggs performs at Gordy's Hwy 20 Music Fest every year and puts on a great show. Sam Riggs will be performing on Friday, April 3rd at 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom and again on Saturday, April 4th at 8 p.m.

The Gala Showroom is a great and intimate venue. There really isn't a bad seat in the house. For this show as well you can purchase general admission tickets and get right up close and personal to the stage. If you don't feel like fighting a crowd for a good spot you can also purchase seated tickets. General admission is $18.35 a piece but that does not include tax and fees. Seated seats are $22.94 a piece, also not including taxes and fees.

Sam Riggs shows are described as a high energy red-dirt country. If you have ever seen him perform at Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival you know he puts on a great show. If you aren't really sure who he is, check out a few of his songs. One of his new songs from his newest album is "Obsessed".

His new album is called Love and Panic. So if you want to get a preview and see what a full show looks like before he comes back in June, he will be at Cactus Petes.