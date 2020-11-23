If there is one thing Twin Falls children need more than anything right now following months of isolation due to COVID-19, it might just be a brief sit down with the jolly old big guy.

That much anticipated holiday time of the year has once again arrived. The past week has seen many Magic Valley residents doing their part by donating food and gifts to Toys For Tots and the Idaho Food Bank. Now, the ambassador of gift giving has touched down for a five-week stay at the Magic Valley Mall.

The Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls has granted Santa Clause his customary quarters through December 24. The process might be a little different this year because of social-distancing guidelines set forth by health officials and our state's governor, but children should still have the chance to grab a candy cane, shoot the breeze the big guy in red and pass along gift wishes.

According to the mall's Santa Hours, Monday (Nov 23) marks his third day in town. He will be at the mall seven days a week through Christmas Eve, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, when he will zip back to the North Poll to check on the elves and Mrs. Clause.

Visiting hours will vary leading up to the week of Christmas. The public can presently visit with Santa Monday through Thursday, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with expanded times Friday through Sunday. The Santa Paws dates--these allow visitors the opportunity to have photos taken with their pets--are December 1 and 15.

Happy Holiday Magic Valley! Please remember to adhere to mall rules regarding social-distancing.