Satanic Circus Draws Big Crowd in Southern Idaho

The guys with the whips and leather didn’t like it, but they couldn’t stop it. As the paranormal Cirque opened its doors in Twin Falls on Friday night, 30 Christians were gathered outside and praying. The people inside called the city police. Officers stopped by and said hello to many of their praying friends, who assured police they had no plans to tear down the big tent. Then the cops left.

Funny, liberals call cities burning and flags being torches mostly peaceful protests. A few dozen Christians gather and the left demands the godly be carted off to jail. What’s wrong with that picture?

Meanwhile, some people on social media believe the show shouldn’t have been permitted. Easier said than done. Any attempt would’ve been denounced by the Democrats managing Idaho’s remaining newspapers. There would be lawsuits and the cost of a court battle that isn’t likely going to be in the city’s favor.

State Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld explained to me that the circus drew quite a crowd, even adding a second show. She was among the Christians at prayer. The people of God were outnumbered, but is that any surprise? Most people ignored Noah as he warned of what was coming.

It’s not laws that will change men’s hearts. Living by example, and prayer, have an impact.

Over the weekend, I was again reading about early Christians being mauled by animals and burned in the Roman arenas. The crowd drooled over the spectacle until the god-fearing began singing praise. It was moving, and it brought converts by the thousands to the early church.

