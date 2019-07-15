Saturday’s Twin Falls Double Rainbow Was Pretty Epic

The Magic Valley was given a pretty remarkable gift from Mother Nature on July 13 in the early evening hours.

Did you happen to see this in Twin Falls on July 13, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.? My wife alerted me to this marvelous double rainbow that could be seen in the sky this past Saturday. We both grabbed our cell phones and our three-year-old son, and walked out onto our driveway. I'm used to seeing them in the mist of Shoshone Falls, but not bending sublimely right over head from our neighborhood.

In some cultures, double rainbows are considered a sign of impending good fortune to those who happen to see them. The reflection is produced through the combination of light and moisture, with the color spectrum being created by the droplets themselves and the angle in which you are viewing.

Greg Jannetta

Amelia Jannetta

Double rainbows are not all that uncommon, but still manage to stop us in our tracks when they appear. It definitely helped make up for the freakish wind gust that passed through Friday afternoon and toppled my patio set, resulting in yet another busted umbrella.