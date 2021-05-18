Saw A Boot On A Twin Falls Farmers Fence Post, What Does It Mean?

It is time for some 4 wheeling weather and I was out and about when I noticed a boot was on placed on a fence post. I have no idea what it means so I figured I would ask. I did a little research and couldn't find a definite answer.

So the boot was covering the top of the fence post, almost like it was wearing it as a hat. Just a fun visual for you. I did a little research and some places it means that a farmer is working in that area and wants to remember where to continue. I heard rumors that it is a way to honor a cowboy which I think is super sweet but I don't really understand. However, I am not a farmer so please enlighten me if that is what it is.

I have also heard it is a way to protect the fence post, which seems somewhat logical but why only that post? Why not all of them. It was a pretty old boot so I am not sure that someone was actually going to wear it again after they took it off the fence post, if they were going to do so.

So I have to know, why would a farmer place a boot on a fence post? And I just a little too city to understand? Please, help me out because I want to embrace Idaho traditions.

Get our free mobile app

Here Is How To Blur Your Home On Google Street View

The 100 Best Places to Live on the West Coast