TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The entire Sawtooth National Forest will be under Stage One Fire Restrictions by Friday, July 2, due to dry drought conditions and very high fire danger.

Sawtooth National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced the restrictions will be in effect from Friday morning to October 15, this year. The restrictions impact the areas in the Fairfield Ketchum Ranger District, Sawtooth National Recreation Area, and the Cassia, Albion, Black Pine, and Sublett divisions of the Minidoka Ranger District.

According to the Forest Service the following activities will be prohibited on the Sawtooth Forest:

1. Igniting, building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire in the restricted areas, except if:

(a) using a stove or grill solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels; or

within a designated area posted with Forest Service notices indicating that use of fire is not prohibited in that area and using either:

(b) a permanent metal or concrete structure installed and maintained by the Forest Service and specifically designed for containing a campfire or cooking fire; or a fully enclosed metal stove, grill, or sheep herder type stove with a chimney at least five feet in length and a spark arrester with a mesh screen and a screen opening of 1/4 inch or less.

2. Smoking in the Restricted Areas, unless in an enclosed vehicle, building, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear of all flammable materials.

The following are the exemptions under the Stage One Fire Restrictions:

1. Persons with a special use authorization or other Forest Service authorization

specifically exempting them from the effect of this order;

2. Persons using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum fuels.

3. Persons using a stove fire in a designated area as defined in this order;

4. Persons smoking while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is clear

of all flammable materials; and

5. Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Also, the Forest Service said all fireworks are prohibited on national forest land all year round, no exceptions. Those using motorized vehicles are asked to stay on designated trails and roads; do not go off-road. You can find a Free Motorized Vehicle Use Map HERE.

Badger Fire