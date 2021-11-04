Scheels Sporting Goods Store Coming to Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho will be getting a new Scheels sporting goods store to be built in one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. The Fargo, North Dakota-based Scheels announced it will build a 240,000 square foot store at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian, with plans to open the Spring of 2024. “We could not be more excited to announce SCHEELS is coming to Idaho,” said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel. “Our company has been studying the Boise market for more than a decade and was pleased to find the best possible location for our store at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian. We want to thank the development teams at SCS Development, Brighton Corporation, and Ball Ventures for making this project possible, and we are thrilled to bring a new shopping experience to the Treasure Valley.”

Scheels

One feature found in 13 Scheel stores is a full-size Ferris wheel at the center of the building, which the Meridian location will include. Also, a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish will be built in the store. The Meridian location will include 85-specialty shops, cafe, arcade, candy shop, and a wildlife mountain display. The company said the store will be stocked with more than one million items of inventory. Around 400 people will be employed at the Meridian location who will be employee-owners.

Scheels

The Idaho store will be the company's third store to open in 2023 and will add to the current 30 existing stores in 13 other states. The nearest Scheels to Idaho is located in Sandy, Utah along Interstate 15. The Meridian Ten Mile Location is the areas biggest development featuring a variety of businesses on a 300-acre lot.

