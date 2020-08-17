School Supply And Snack Drive On Tuesday August 18th

On Tuesday, August 18th, Servpro and PSI are sponsoring a school supply and non perishable snack drive for CASA.

CASA is Court Appointed Special Advocates for children who may be in need of some extra help. The school supply drive will be at the First Federal parking lot at the intersection of Falls and Blue Lakes.

They are looking for all school supplies and any nonperishable snacks that can be handed out to kids. If you donate anything you can get a snow cone on them.

School starts up for Twin Falls on Wednesday and there is no such thing as too many school supplies. I remember going through so much paper and losing all of my pencils and pens when I was in school. There are families who can't get enough and school supplies can be expensive, especially families with multiple children in multiple schools and grades. I remember one year when I was in school my mom had to take us to 3 different stores to find everything on the school supplies list.

I imagine it might be harder for kids to share pens and pencils as well, considering the pandemic and all the things that have changed in 2020.

If you want to help students get some school supplies, Tuesday is the time to do it. They are having the event from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.