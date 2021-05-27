Scott Bedke Plans to be Lt. Governor of Idaho

It’s not like he’s an unknown quantity. Scott Bedke is already one of the most powerful Republicans in Idaho. His announcement was anticipated. Several weeks ago another prominent Republican told me the Speaker planned to switch chambers. Because the Lt. Governor presides over the State Senate.

I was bound by honor not to spill the beans on the story. A couple of weeks ago, my counterpart in Boise beat me to the punch. Kevin Miller had a solid three sources!

People I define as the GOP establishment tell me there’s no such group. Look, you can use all manner of euphemisms. Bedke is the candidate of the Republican center. Some of the more libertarian leaning members of his caucus bristle at his leadership, although. The role of Bedke and his team is a lot like the work of herding dogs. There was some legislation this spring where Republicans were overwhelmingly united. Such as making it clear there was no place for Critical Race Theory in public schools and higher education.

Two other Republicans have already announced for Lt. Governor. Last week it was State Representative Priscilla Giddings, an Air Force A-10 pilot. Earlier, Luke Malek, a former State Representative, announced he was also a candidate. To put it mildly, Malek and Giddings don’t get along.

Bedke’s entrance likely signals an end to candidate’s filing. Whether or not you like him, the Speaker is a powerful political force and has a solid base of support in the ranching community. Next year’s primary is going to be one for the ages!