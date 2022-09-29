MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has been searching for an individual since Saturday near the Big Trinity Lake. The sheriff's office said Thursday morning it had been called out to a report of a missing person in the area and nearby campgrounds. The Elmore County Search and Rescue team has since been combing the area with drones, boats, and is now seeking outside resources to continue the search. The U.S. Forest Service has shut down the campgrounds in the Big Trinity Lake area until the person is located. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to stay away from the area while crews search.



