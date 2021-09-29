FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Campgrounds and roads will close in specific areas of the Sawtooth National Forest on the Fairfield Ranger District the first few days of October. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced several roads starting October 1, will close to motorized travel for the fall and winter seasons, like they do every year. The seasonal road closures in include Marsh Cree, Worswick, Williams/Rosetta, Paradise, Skunk Creek, OP/Fletcher, Salt Bowns (at the end), and several roads connected to the Grouse Creek Road. The closures are intended to help big game during the hunting season. For a detailed list go to the Sawtooth Motor Vehicle Use Map.

In addition, campground services in the Fairfield Ranger District will begin shutting down a little later in October. The Baumgartner Campground will close on October 5, however the pool to the springs will remain open and accessible, just don't expect it to be cleaned every week, according to Forest officials. Water systems at Baumgartner, Bowns, Canyon and Pioneer campgrounds will be shut off as temperatures begin to reach freezing. Visitors will need to take their own water and pack out their trash. The RV fill and dump station will be shut down as well. All the campgrounds will remain open and usable except for Baumgartner while fees will be collected until October 30.

