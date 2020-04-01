Seasonal Fishing Closures in Effect for Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Seasonal closures have gone into effect at several specific areas on Idaho rivers to help spawning fish until Memorial Day weekend.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the closures run from April 1, to the Memorial day weekend to help rainbow trout on three southern Idaho rivers. The department noted the fishing closures are normal and have nothing to do with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The fishing closure involves the South Fork of the Boise River, Big Wood River, and Silver Creek. Idaho Fish and Game said people can continue to fish and hunt during the state Stay-home Order issued by the governor and state health authorities. However, people need to continue to follow the social distancing guidelines when they head out to recreate.

The fishing closures involved the following specific areas, according to Idaho Fish and Game:

The South Fork of the Boise River, from Neal Bridge (Forest Road 189) upstream to Anderson Ranch Dam.

The Big Wood River from the Richfield Canal Diversion, upstream to its headwaters, including tributaries.

Silver Creek, all waters upstream from Highway 93, including waters within the Nature Conservancy and the posted sections of Loving and Butte creeks on Hayspur Fish Hatchery property.

For more information you can go to idfg.idaho.gov or call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 or the Southwest Regional Office at (208) 465-8465.