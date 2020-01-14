Seasonal Road Closures Begin This Week for South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road closures in the South Hills begin this week and will remain closed until mid-March.

The Bureau of Land Management announced the seasonal closures for Dry Creek, Cherry Spring, Indian Springs and North Cottonwood Creek begin on Jan. 16, and will run through March 15 "to prevent resource damage and protect crucial mule deer winter range and sage-grouse habitat." Signs will be posted at each of the roads notifying people of the motorized closure; people will continue to be able to access the areas by non-motorized means like hiking or horseback.

“Increased human disturbance from motorized vehicles and off-trail recreation forces mule deer to move to lower quality habitat and expend energy that they are trying to conserve,” said Eric Killoy, BLM wildlife biologist in a prepared statement. “This, in turn, limits foraging ability and reduces fat reserves essential for survival and reproduction. To sustain healthy populations of mule deer in the South Hills and surrounding areas it is crucial to minimize disturbance during these next few months.”

The closures also impact other roads and two track trails that are connected to the listed roads.

Bureau of Land Management