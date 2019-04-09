Second Avalanche Hits Wood River Valley Monday, Danger High

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A second avalanche hit the Wood River Valley Monday afternoon after two homes were damaged earlier in the day by a separate avalanche.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the second avalanche happened up Warm Springs Road at around 6:45 p.m. about a quarter mile from where the pavement ends west of Ketchum. The sheriff's office said no one was injured and no structures or vehicles had been damaged.

Two homes were severely damaged up Warm Springs Road a little after 2 p.m. and the area has been closed off to all non-residents in the Penny Lake Area. According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, the region is under an Avalanche Warning as heavy snow and rain have made for dangerous avalanche conditions.

In a statement the SAC said, "In the Wood River Valley, Soldier, and Smoky/Boulder zones destructive, wet snow avalanches are possible due to rain and multiple days of above freezing temperatures. Avalanches may impact trails, roadways, and structures. Stay off of and out from below all steep slopes. Avalanches may run long distances, into flat areas, and can run into mature forests." All of the Wood River Valley and surrounding areas are listed as having a "high" danger rating by the center.

The Blaine County Sheriff warned residents in avalanche prone areas to maintain situational awareness and if people feel they are in danger not to wait for an evacuation order and get out. For more information hit this link: Avalanche Warning .