See RENT in the First Rows for Only $25

When the Morrison Center announced their Broadway in Boise series for the 2018-2019 season, people were thrilled to see RENT on the schedule.

If you fell in that group of people, maybe you didn't exactly have the funds to afford tickets to see one of three productions when tickets went on sale. They ranged $37.50-$80, but now there are only a few seats left. The remaining seats are a little pricier because they're only available through Ticketmaster's "verified resale" option.

Luckily, RENT has had a really cool tradition that they've kept alive since 1996. After a solid sold-out run in at the 150 seat New York Theatre Workshop, it made its jump to Broadway in 1996. In order to keep the show affordable and appealing to younger audiences, they started the tradition of offering discounted orchestra seats the day of each show. It's a tradition that they've brought on the road with them!

That includes the traveling shows here in Boise on Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8. The day of each performance, these orchestra seats in the front rows of the Morrison Center will be available for $25 a piece at the Morrison Center Box Office. They'll be available for in-person purchase only and on a first come, first serve basis. You may only purchase two $25 tickets.

The performance times for RENT in Boise are as follows: