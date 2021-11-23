The Best Christmas Pageant Ever To Be Performed On CSI Campus

Have you ever been to Broadway? For lovers of musicals, it is supposed to be one of the best places in the world to catch some of the best performances you will ever see. For a lot of people, they will never make it to New York City, but luckily many of the musicals on Broadway are being performed around the country.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical will be performed on the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) campus at the CSI Fine Arts Theater this December 8 through 11 for all ages that want to attend. Admission is just $10 for general admission. Most shows will be performed at 7:30 PM on all nights of the show with them ending around 9 PM. The show will be put on by the CSI Theater Department along with The Magic Valley Little Theater.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is a story about the Herdman kids. They are terrible kids that decide they want to join the Christmas pageant, even though they know nothing about it. They try to take over the pageant and want to rewrite it to their liking. It is a funny, light-hearted musical and should be a fun time for all involved.

For more information, ticket prices, and a synopsis of the show you can visit the CSI events calendar. Add a little culture and humor to your holiday season plans and take a date, the family, or even just yourself out to CSI and catch The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.

