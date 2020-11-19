Semi Hauling Limes Catches Fire on I-84

MERIDAIN, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck carrying a load of limes caught fire on the interstate in Meridian blocking traffic for a short time Wednesday night.

According to Idaho State Police, the fire was reported at around 7 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84, near the Exit 44, when a refrigerated van trailer caught on fire. The driver of the semi had noticed the trailer on fire and pulled off into the emergency lane. The driver was able to disconnect the trailer from the truck before the fire grew.

The left lane of westbound I-84 was blocked for a while longer after the fire had been put out so crews could clean up the scene and remove the trailer. ISP did not report any injuries.

