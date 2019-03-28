Senate OKs 18-year-olds carrying concealed guns in cities

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation lowering from 21 to 18 the age limit for carrying a concealed handguns within city limits in Idaho without a permit or training is heading to the governor.

The Senate voted 28-7 Wednesday to approve the bill backers say is needed to align gun laws in urban areas with rural areas where those 18 and older can already carry a concealed handgun.

Backers say the change will protect law-abiding citizens from accidentally breaking the law when they travel across a county and enter city limits.

Opponents say there's a big difference between rural Idaho and urban Idaho and not allowing persons age 18 to 20 to carry a concealed handgun is reasonable to prevent accidental shootings and shootings resulting from altercations.

The legislation passed the House earlier this month 53-14.