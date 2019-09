PLUMMER, Idaho (KLIX)-An 85-year-old north Idaho man died in a rollover crash Wednesday morning near the town of Plummer.

Lawrence Derry, of Saint Maries, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo at about 10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 95 two miles north of the town when he crossed the southbound lane and went off the road rolling the car about 40 feet.

Derry was not wearing a seat belt, according to ISP, and was thrown from the vehicle, he died at the scene.