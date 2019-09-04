September 11 Memorials in Idaho

On September 11, 2001, many innocent lives were lost and families were destroyed by tragic events in the United States.

Total, 2,977 people were killed between events that happened on 9/11 in Washington, D.C., Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and New York City.

On Patriot Day, people are asked to reflect on the events that happened with moments of silence at any or all of the following times:

8:46 a.m.: When hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower (1 World Trade Center) in New York City.

9:03 a.m.: When hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 175 into the South Tower (2 World Trade Center) in New York City.

9:37 a.m.: When American Airlines Flight 77 was crashed by hijackers into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C.

9:59 a.m.: When the South Tower, known as 2 World Trade Center, collapsed.

10:03 a.m.: When hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into an empty field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The crash by the hijackers came after passengers of the flight learned about other attacks and tried to take back control of their hijacked plane.

10:28 a.m.: When the North Tower, 1 World Trade Center, collapsed in New York City.

You might also hear bells being tolled on September 11 at any of the times listed above.

Aside from moments of silence or bells at the times listed above, a list of memorials to visit in Idaho can be found below.