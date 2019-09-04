September 11 Memorials in Idaho
On September 11, 2001, many innocent lives were lost and families were destroyed by tragic events in the United States.
Total, 2,977 people were killed between events that happened on 9/11 in Washington, D.C., Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and New York City.
On Patriot Day, people are asked to reflect on the events that happened with moments of silence at any or all of the following times:
8:46 a.m.: When hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower (1 World Trade Center) in New York City.
9:03 a.m.: When hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 175 into the South Tower (2 World Trade Center) in New York City.
9:37 a.m.: When American Airlines Flight 77 was crashed by hijackers into the Pentagon near Washington, D.C.
9:59 a.m.: When the South Tower, known as 2 World Trade Center, collapsed.
10:03 a.m.: When hijackers crashed United Airlines Flight 93 into an empty field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The crash by the hijackers came after passengers of the flight learned about other attacks and tried to take back control of their hijacked plane.
10:28 a.m.: When the North Tower, 1 World Trade Center, collapsed in New York City.
You might also hear bells being tolled on September 11 at any of the times listed above.
Aside from moments of silence or bells at the times listed above, a list of memorials to visit in Idaho can be found below.
Boise
If you visit Riverside Park, you won't be able to miss a 15-foot beam from the World Trade Center at the World Trade Center 9/11 Memorial. The 9/11 Memorial is adjacent to the Municipal Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
Coeur d'Alene
The Cherry Hill Park 9/11 Memorial Playground has law-enforcement themed equipment, with a commemorative stone near the entrance.
Meridian
At the Peace Officer Standards and Training grounds, you can find a painted stone memorial that has an image of the Twin Towers and an American flag.
Rexberg
Outside of the Madison Fire Department, you'll find a Firefighter Memorial. In 2011, the piece of World Trade Center steel was added to the Firefighter Memorial.