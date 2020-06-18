Sheriff Looking for Pair Who Stopped in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is seeking two people of interest that made a recent stop at a gas station in Hollister. They may not have allegedly taken much, but what they took did not belong to them, rolls of coins and a battery according to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the male and female had stopped at the Oasis Stop and Go at around 1:43 a.m. on June 12, (Friday) and then left, but then came back and entered the building through the backdoor were there hadn't been any cameras. The pair went into the main office of the building and the male took the items.

The persons of interest were seen driving a sandy/gold Toyota Sequoia SUV north on U.S. Highway 93. If you have any information call SIRCOMM 208-735-1911.