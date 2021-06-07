Serious Crash South of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple agencies responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash south of Twin Falls on Blue Lakes South and South Hills Road.

According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, 24-year-old Joseph Doyle, of Twin Falls died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. Idaho State Police said he hadn't been wearing a seat belt when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection. Doyle had been headed east on 3600 North (South Hills Road) in a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he failed to yield to a Chevrolet Silverado heading north on 3000 East (Blue Lakes). The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

Twin Falls Fire Department and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash. Contributor Nate Bird said Air St. Luke's landed in a nearby field.

