Shop Destroyed by Fire South of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A shop containing several cars and tools went up in flames Thursday afternoon south of Twin Falls.

According to Interim Battalion Chief Aaron Hudson, with the Twin Falls Fire Department, the fire was reported at around 2:25 p.m. on E 3200 N a little more than a mile southeast of the Magic Valley Airport. Crews arrived on scene and found the more than 1400 sq. ft. shop engulfed by flames. Hudson said it took nearly an hour to get it under control. There were four or five vehicles inside the shop along with typical shop equipment and tools.

Three fire engine crews and a water tanker worked to keep the blaze from spreading to the nearby home which sustained some exterior damage as the wind blew the flames towards it. The Rock Creek Fire Department also helped put the fire out. The cause is under investigation, the building is considered a total loss. No one was hurt during the fire.

