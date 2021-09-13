Shoshone Man Charged Following Utah Police Pursuit

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KLIX)-A 51-year-old man from Shoshone is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit and SWAT situation early Sunday morning in northern Utah.

According to the Bountiful Police Department Asst. Chief Edwards, multiple people called in to 911 to report a reckless driver trying to run people off the road at around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 12, in Bountiful, Utah just north of Salt Lake City. According to police, the suspect, later identified as Cory Adams, 51, with last known address of Shoshone, Idaho, struck a car with his pickup injuring the occupants and continuing on. Bountiful police said Adams hit a second car and was told by the responding officer to stay in his vehicle, however police allege Adams rammed the police car and continued on nearly hitting two other police cars. Spike strips were used to slow the pickup down which eventually went into a cul-de-sac where Adams refused to exit the vehicle.

A SWAT team was called in to remove the man from his pickup using tear gas, according to Asst. Chief Edwards. Police allege Adams fought with officers while being taken into custody. Adams is facing charges of aggravated assault, failure to stop, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and accident involving property damage. He was booked into the Davis County Jail. Idaho court records show an active criminal case in Gooding County court with the same name and age.

