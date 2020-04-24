Shoshone Street to Close Evening of April 27 for Archway Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Shoshone street near the Twin Falls Park will be closed off to traffic Monday night while crews install the new archway sign. The city of Twin Falls announced contractors will lower the Twin Falls Archway onto the support beams that have already been set in place.

Work will start on April 27, at around 6 p.m. and traffic will be detoured onto other streets until work is completed on Tuesday morning at around 7 a.m. Drivers can use alternate routes to get to and from the downtown area or use Sixth Avenue East and Fourth Avenue East to bypass the construction on Shoshone Street; a crane will be used to lower the archway span and the road needs to be closed to ensure the safety of work crews, according to the city.

The Archway is a collaborative effort by several companies and funded mostly by donations and in-kind contributions that totaled under $325,000. When complete the archway will resemble the Perrine Bridge that spans the Snake River Canyon north of the city and stand 30-foot tall and 113-foot from end to end. An electronic reader board will be installed later to make public announcements about city and area events.