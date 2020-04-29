Archway Work Continues on Shoshone Street

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Archway is up, but not quite finished with electrical work being installed the rest of the week. The city of Twin Falls announced Lytle Signs, Ink. is installing the needed electrical system to power the digital message board that will inform people passing under the archway of upcoming events within the community or emergency announcements.

Electrical installation started Wednesday morning with partial lane closures on Shoshone Street which will continue until Friday, May 1. Crews will only block one outside lane at a time and will wrap up work daily at 6 p.m.

The archway is a result of in-kind donations and public contributions of about $325,000 and has been several years in the making. A committee was created to help create and design the project with public input. The result is an archway the resembles the iconic Perrine Bridge that spans the Snake River Canyon and joins Jerome and Twin Falls counties.