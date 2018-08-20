Should Cell Phones Be Allowed In Magic Valley Schools [Poll]

With back to school, lingering questions that never got resolved resurface after the summer. Do you think that cell phones should be allowed in Magic Valley schools?

There are several arguments both for and against. Some parents argue their children need a cell phone to know if anything changes with their schedules, when they should be picked up and health issues. I think it is safe to say all parents believe a cell phone should not be used during a lesson. Others argue that they never had a cell phone when they were in school and everything was fine. While we do not live in the same world we used to, I am curious what you think.

Should students be allowed to have their cell phones in school?

Do you think there are other options besides cell phones? What do you think?