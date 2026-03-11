Do you know that young clerk at the store with the vacant look? Or the one you could hang a vacancy sign across the forehead? I’ve met some really bright young people when shopping, but more than a few are running nothing more than a test pattern between the ears. I suppose it’s why so many parents are flocking to school choice in Idaho!

We Get Polar Opposites and Both Annoy

Not all young people I encounter lack in skills. A couple of years ago, I was shopping at the Washington Street Walgreens when a teenager behind the counter told me the plastic bag I was using required gallons of petroleum, and that I was wrecking the planet. I assumed he lived in one of the cushy new neighborhoods to the north, along the canyon. A child of privilege telling me I was sinning against Mother Earth. He’s probably at some high-priced university today leading a demonstration in support of Iran’s mad mullahs.

The Term " Snowflake " is Spot On

I often think of these young people who believe they should always be protected against being offended. I thought about them as I posted another essay about bad driving. A tongue-in-cheek post, but the last time I wrote something like that, people called my boss and demanded I be fired, because even though they weren’t forced to read it, they were greatly offended. There were the usual suspects. Some old women, liberals who object to anything I say (Bill Derangement Syndrome), but mainly teenagers and 20-somethings. The catatonic young are the future of America. May God help us!