Twin Falls Teenagers Paint a Sorry Picture of the Future

Do you know that young clerk at the store with the vacant look?  Or the one you could hang a vacancy sign across the forehead?  I’ve met some really bright young people when shopping, but more than a few are running nothing more than a test pattern between the ears.  I suppose it’s why so many parents are flocking to school choice in Idaho!

We Get Polar Opposites and Both Annoy

Not all young people I encounter lack in skills.  A couple of years ago, I was shopping at the Washington Street Walgreens when a teenager behind the counter told me the plastic bag I was using required gallons of petroleum, and that I was wrecking the planet.   I assumed he lived in one of the cushy new neighborhoods to the north, along the canyon.  A child of privilege telling me I was sinning against Mother Earth.  He’s probably at some high-priced university today leading a demonstration in support of Iran’s mad mullahs.

The Term " Snowflake " is Spot On

I often think of these young people who believe they should always be protected against being offended.  I thought about them as I posted another essay about bad driving.  A tongue-in-cheek post, but the last time I wrote something like that, people called my boss and demanded I be fired, because even though they weren’t forced to read it, they were greatly offended.  There were the usual suspects.  Some old women, liberals who object to anything I say (Bill Derangement Syndrome), but mainly teenagers and 20-somethings.  The catatonic young are the future of America.  May God help us!

Idaho Teenagers Joke Online

They compare the Treasure Valley to Warzones.

