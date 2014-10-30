Halloween serves three purposes for a kid: You get to stay up late, dress in a costume, and eat a ton of candy. It is such a simple holiday for kids, yet there are people who want to make it more than that and believe that overweight kids should not get candy on Halloween. That is what some people are saying online, and they think that if a chubby kid comes to their door that they should not give candy but instead hand the child a note saying they are fat and need to lose weight.

Is Halloween The Reason Some Kids Are Overweight

Seems extremely harsh considering the fact that Halloween is one day and therefore not the cause of a kid becoming obese. The kid will eat candy whether you give it to them or not. So just get off your high horse and give the kids their candy!

Get our free mobile app

And more importantly, how do you define 'overweight'? Do you stop the kid at your door and measure their Body Mass Index (BMI)? Or perhaps they just look overweight?

Photo by Steven Libralon on Unsplash Photo by Steven Libralon on Unsplash loading...

Consider this little nugget of wisdom from NBC:

A recent Gallup poll found that 35.3 percent of Americans were overweight and 27.7 percent were obese — a new high — after calculating the survey participants' body mass index (BMI) based on their self-reported heights and weights.

Basically, one in three Americans is overweight. Odds are the candy giver could be overweight as well. Who are they to judge the kids? Who are any of us to judge?

Should Overweight Kids Get Halloween Candy

What do you think, should obese kids get Halloween candy?

Halloween 2022 is Much Better With These Idaho-Inspired Costumes Halloween is approaching fast! Check out these Idaho-inspired costume ideas for Halloween 2022!