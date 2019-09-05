Silverwood’s Light Up the Night 300 Drones Show Debuts June 2020

Silverwood Theme Park is adding an evening drone light show to its entertainment lineup next year.

“Light Up the Night” show, featuring more than 300 drones in various formations, will begin in June, coinciding with the opening of Boulder Beach. There will be three variations of the show – each with a separate theme – and plans also call for a patriotic-themed show on Independence Day.

“We are excited to finally unveil this groundbreaking show,” Jordan Carter, director of marketing for Silverwood, said in a statement. “We are always pushing ourselves to keep improving and create an experience for our guests that is unique and unlike anything they have ever seen before.”

Silverwood, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, attracts visitors from across the United States and Canada.