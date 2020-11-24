Ski And Snowboard Season Officially Begins Black Friday

Winter is not my favorite season but I can appreciate those who enjoy the snow and skiing and snowboarding. Just because I am not good at it and will never be good at it doesn't mean I don't want others to have fun. The good news is that ski and snowboard season officially starts Black Friday!

Pomerelle Ski Resort officially opens up their lifts on Friday November 27th at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can get tickets now and it says that reservations are not needed. Adult Day ticket is $48 so you can ski for under $50 all day long.

In response to COVID 19, Pomerelle is asking that people don't use the lodge for putting on equipment and gathering for lunch or dinner. They ask you use your vehicle but it does not say that is mandatory. Masks and face covering will be required in all areas in the ski lodge. You can read more here.

Magic Mountain has a tentative opening day of December 5th as long as things work in their favor. They are hoping for a bit more snow and this is just a projected date. Hopefully it opens sooner rather than later. They will announce officially on their Facebook page and Instagram.

Soldier Mountain will be holding their annual pray for snow event on December 5th hoping that the lodge will be ready and the ski lifts operational then or soon after. You can find more information on their Facebook page as well.