Every year Pomerelle Resort holds an end-of-season party, and this year is no different. There is going to be a ton of family fun coming up on April 9th to celebrate the end of ski season and the beginning of spring.

The End Of Season Party At Pomerelle

The event is on April 9th at Pomerelle. They will have their annual pond skim event where you can ski or snowboard on a pond, which sounds awesome, and cold. Kids can enjoy a pond skim as well, there will be an Easter Egg hunt. If you want to register for the Slush Cup you can do so before heading up the mountain. Slush Cup registration is $25 but it increases to $35 day of. The Easter Egg Hunt is for children up to 12.

Fun For Those Who Don't Ski Or Snowboard

Even if you don't want to participate in the Slush Cup of people skiing and snowboarding on slushy water, that's ok. There are going to be other things to enjoy as well. There will be live music, a beer garden, a bonfire, raffles, games, a costume contest, and of course, watching people participate in the events. It is always fun to people watch.

It Is An Event You Don't Want To Miss

The beautiful mountain air alone will be worth the drive. For those who love the winter, this is one last hurrah you can participate in before the mountains close for the season. It is even better it is family-friendly. It starts at 10 am and runs until 6 pm.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.