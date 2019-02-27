Smokey Bone BBQ In Twin Falls Delays Opening

If you are super excited for the Smokey Bone BBQ Restaurant to open their doors in Twin Falls, you are going to have to wait just a little bit longer.

Originally, the Smokey Bone announced their second location here in Twin Falls would be opening their doors on March 5th. Unfortunately, due to some unforeseen circumstances, they are going to have to delay that opening just a little bit longer.

According to their Facebook page, their opening day will be delayed to March 7th due to issues with their smoker. Yes, we know it is going to take just a little bit longer, but a smoker is pretty important for a barbecue joint.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 7th and they will have baby back ribs, pulled pork, smoked turkey, chicken and brisket to name a few.

So you have to wait two more days, but who is going to go on opening day anyway?