Elmore Sheriff: Man Drowned Attempting to Save Dog

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-The Elmore County Sheriff says a 44-year-old man apparently drowned in the South Fork of the Boise River last Friday attempting to save a dog caught in a swift current. On Thursday, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead announced dive crews with the Ada County Sheriff's Office were able to recover the man's body on July 4, after an extensive recovery effort with help from the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office Dive Team. The Elmore County Sheriff's office was notified of the possible drowning behind a campground area on the Boise National Forest. Multiple first responders arrived on the scene including Air St. Luke's and Elmore County Search and Rescue swift water crew members. The man's identity has not been released pending notification of family.

Get our free mobile app