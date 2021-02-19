Snowmobiler Killed in Avalanche North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Forest officials say a snowmobiler was died Friday after being injured in an avalanche north of Ketchum. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the incident happened in the Smiley Creek drainage in the Smokey Mountains about eight miles southwest of Galena Summit.

The male rider was with a large group of other people on snowmobiles when the individual went up a steep slope at around 9,000 elevation when an avalanche was triggered. The rider was caught in the avalanche the carried them into some trees, according to the Forest Service. The man deployed an avalanche airbag and wasn't buried, however he sustained serous injuries and died. Other members of the group tried to revive the man.

The avalanche was about 500 wide, three to four feet thick and traveled about 1,000 vertical feet. The avalanche danger in the area is rated at CONSIDERABLE at this time.