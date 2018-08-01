Some Big Country Names Coming To Cactus Petes!

There is a little something for every country fan coming up at Cactus Petes ! Tickets go on sale Friday for Montgomery Gentry, Neal McCoy and Frankie Ballard!

Montgomery Gentry is obviously without Troy, but Eddy Montgomery is still performing and the rest of the band is splitting up Troy's vocals. You can read all about the decision to move forward here . Regardless it is sure to be a great show!

Neal McCoy was just at Mountain Home Country Music Fest, so if you missed him there you have another chance!

Plus Frankie Ballard will be in the area for the first time, minus an appearance at Mountain Home Country Music Fest a few years ago. So three great weekends of country music. Remember, tickets go on sale on Friday and they are expected to sell out pretty fast!