Some Magic Valley Mall Businesses Now Open

I reached out to the Magic Valley Mall to see if they would be open today since some businesses in retail are allowed to open with phase one of the governors order. Some of the businesses will be open today, but others may not.

According to the mall, each business will make the decision whether or not they will be opening. If the shop decides they can maintain the guidelines set out for phase one and they believe it is safe for them to open their doors, they will. Some businesses may choose not to open.

The mall also said that all seating areas have been removed so people can't linger and sit too close to anyone else. You can walk around, maintain 6 feet from people and shop at the places that are open.

Some of the stores that have decided to reopen are Buckle, they will be open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Journeys from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Plant Therapy 10 am - 9 pm, Shoe Dept 10 am - 9 pm, Tradehome Shoes 11 am - 7 pm, Hobby Lobby 10 am - 7 pm and Jensen Jewlers 11 am - 7 pm.

The Magic Valley Cinema 13 will remain closed until further notice. There is no new information regarding Kohl's at this point but that is another store we are looking into to find out when they will do their grand opening. It may not be a ton of change, but at least change is happening.

Please let us know what other businesses are open now in phase one.