Some Sins Are Even Too Much For Las Vegas

A coworker who came to Idaho from Nevada says worse things have happened. Clark County government is filing a lawsuit against a clothing optional club. Now you can lose your shirt both literally and figuratively in Las Vegas. Government doesn’t want your clothes to stay in Vegas if you disrobe! Or at least at the Zen Temple.

You can read more at this link from the Review-Journal.

The paper explains the club is technically listed as a church. One where you can get a massage, dance, guzzle booze and spend the night. In a polite report a codes enforcement officer describes it as a business and not a church.

I suspect the tip-off was a wall with two holes and a sign above offering free mammography. Neighbors were tipped off by screaming from the home. No explanation if these were shrieks of pain or pleasure.

There are many sins you can indulge in Clark County but some you can’t.